Minister states that the military’s actions with the police in the capital of Rio de Janeiro only depend on “legal clothing”

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023) that there is a consensus between the Armed Forces, the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the state forces (Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro) to establish joint action in public security in Rio.

“We have some already established consensus, which includes the joint action of the police, by which I mean both the federal and state police, with the Armed Forces. This is a consensus point”declared Dino during a conversation with journalists at the Palace of Justice, in Brasília, this Tuesday (Oct 31).

Dino, however, once again ruled out federal intervention in Rio. He said that consensual action between the Armed Forces and the police will be carried out through cooperation.

The minister also stated that the government analyzes the “legal garb” most suitable for implementing the joint model in Rio’s security. He mentioned, for example, that the Complementary Law 97/1999 establishes that the activities of the Armed Forces in a State can be established through a GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decree or subsidiary actions. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), however, said that it will not decree GLO in Rio while it is in Planalto.

The Armed Forces’ operating territories in Rio have already been defined. According to Dino, no military institution will be responsible for policing in cities.

Read the role each Force will play in joint action in Rio, according to Dino:

Army – will protect the border strip (150 km);

will protect the border strip (150 km); Navy – will supervise the Guanabara Bay, Port of Santos and Sepetiba Bay;

will supervise the Aeronautics – will support security at Galeão airport.

Dino announced that the Armed Forces’ action plan with the police in Rio will be presented to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the minister, the expectation is that the decision would be made by Wednesday (1st.Nov).