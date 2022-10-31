As some agricultural leaders had already warned, in this coming cycle a lot of corn will be established, which could bring serious problems to the irrigation modules when it comes to distributing the water, because from the Local Plant Health Board of Guasave confirmed the planting intention for the bean cultivationthis according to the unique permits that have been requested, which is just over 7,000 hectares, a figure that falls far short of what is usually established for this grain, since it is usually about 20,000 hectares or more. .

Only this week is left to request more permits, but despite this, it is not believed to exceed 10,000 hectares, so a serious problem could arise with so much corn that will be established, since the network of canals is not optimal to release the risks to everyone at the same time, so they will have to plan very well what will be done about it.

