The situation of the FC Barcelona is not the best. With the recent performances in the Champions League, the culé team has been shaken and it is that it is completely eliminated from the competition and within the institution there is a group of managers demanding immediacy.
Those of Xavi could not fulfill the miracle that everyone longed for. Beating Bayern and also Inter was probably one of the most complicated things in Xavi’s cycle as coach. But beyond having fallen both times, one of the most worrying things for the Barça club is the ways and means. Joan Laporta and his circle of directors implemented a series of economic measures to clean up the club’s cofferssign new players and be able to continue competing to reach the top positions in all the competitions that they had to participate in but something did not happen as expected.
The club hoped that Xavi’s men could impress a different dynamism with the maximum intention of giving a highly competitive face. It is expected that there will be no more setbacks in the League, which becomes a priority objective. The main intention is to seek to reach the top, add the nine points before the World Cup in Qatar 2022 to conclude as calmly as possible. The culé team will seek to fight for all the remaining titles; LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Europa League.
#concern #Barcelona #board #expect #results
Leave a Reply