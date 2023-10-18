Jamal Musiala is one of the most highly-rated young players on the football scene. The 20-year-old midfielder made his debut with the Bayern Munich first team in 2020, and since then he has attracted the attention of several clubs, including the two big clubs in Spanish football.
Both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have been following the German for some time, following his games, and do not rule out going after him in case the player wanted a change of scenery. However, at this moment seeing the player in either the white or the Barça shirt seems like a very complicated task.
The first obstacle is Bayern Munich. 90min understands that the Bavarian club is confident of getting a new long-term contract for its player. There are currently no talks about a new deal, but he has a contract with Bayern until 2026 and sources indicate that they intend to start talks next year, so they are not too worried.
The second obstacle would be competition, since if Musiala decided to leave Bayern, there are several Premier League teams that are also interested in acquiring the player’s services.
Liverpool have been linked and it is true that they have been closely monitoring the player and his development, but the Reds are not the only ones. As you have been able to know 90minManchester City are very interested in the young German, and although he already regularly watches his teammate, Joshua Kimmich, Musiala is also a player to watch.
And in addition, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle have expressed to Musiala’s representatives their wish to be kept informed about the player’s developments.
At this moment we do not know what Musiala’s intentions are since he has not said anything about it, although, as we said before, Bayern are not worried. What does seem clear is that, if Musiala one day decides to leave Munich, he will have a wide and varied offer of destinations to choose from on the market.
