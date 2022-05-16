good time of Rodrygohis impressive final sprint of the season, is great news for the Real Madrid. The former of Saints, who would be a regular in any other team, does just as well starting from the start or from the bench. Far from raising his voice, he is an example of work and humility. Others would make the gesture ugly. The club sees how little by little the panorama of that necessary transition of the team that has won so much (the Benzema, modric, Kroos either Carvajalall over thirty) to that other that is glimpsed, commanded by Mbappe (23 years). Next to the French will not only be Rodrygo (21). Also Vinicius (twenty-one), Faith Valverde (23), Camavinga (19) or Military (24). Everyone, great news for the club, which is only looking for a touch-up (one more player in midfield, maybe Tchouameni (22) or someone for the right back…

The incredible thing about this Madrid is that its sacred cows have continued to give the ‘breast do’ to make a spectacular transition between one cycle and another. the doublet League Y Champions it is very close at hand and would be something historic. whatever happens in Paristhe season will have been an absolute success thanks to Ancelotti. The regeneration is a fact and the Madrid of the next decade has already been drawn. And all, while still winning…