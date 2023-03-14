At the moment Dragon Ball Super is going through a glory period, that is mainly due to the fact that the most recent film in the franchise was released a few months ago. But the manga is also doing its thing, since it is expanding the story of characters that were believed to be forgotten, mainly friends Goten and Trunks.

The plot that is being established for now is that of these young people in the superhero stage, events that make a direct connection with what is coming for the confrontation in the return of Cell. However, this protagonism is nothing to end in the black and white pages, since the main arc will logically go to Gohan and Piccolo.

It has long been known that the plots of the films are already canon, mainly with The Battle of the Gods and Frieza’s Resurrection, tapes that were adapted to manga and also anime. With superhero It will not be different, because after setting foot as a prequel, it is time to put those events on the pages.

Despite this, it does not mean that we will not see more of their stories later, since young people still have the potential to continue demonstrating their power against enemies who want to invade the land. So, it could be that we see them team up with another villain, this so that at last Goku and Vegeta pass the baton to a new generation.

Via: Dragon Ball Super chapter 91

Editor’s note: This couldn’t last forever, since these characters lost importance since at the beginning of Super they were not considered for any major battle. They were even discarded in the tournament of strength, when the truth would have been of more use than Krillin or Master Roshi.