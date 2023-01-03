The franchise of The spell is one of the best known in the world of terror, and as a result of the saga some spin offs have emerged that fans have enjoyed, one of them is the tape of M3GAN. Precisely, in a press interview for the film it was commented that the fourth main installment of the series could be the last with Patrick Wilson Y Vera Farmiga What Ed Y Lorraine Warren.

This is what the producer said James wan:

Yes, we are working on that right now. With The Conjuring movies, we’re very cautious with them. So we want to take our time to make sure that we get it right and make sure that the emotion of Warren’s stories that we want to tell, and moving forward, and potentially concluding, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.

So much wan as his former producing partner Peter safran they have participated in the development of all the films of the franchise. Now that Safran has found himself in a new role alongside James Gunn in DC Studios, it is clear that the franchise has fallen into the hands of the background. Even so, the fourth official part of the saga is still standing for the fortune of the fans.

I have so many ideas, so many ideas, more than I can handle alone… It really allows me to paint a bigger canvas, if you will. Universal is very supportive of filmmakers and is brilliant at marketing. Having partners who trust you, who believe in you, is very helpful.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Clearly it had to end at some point. Sure, every company wants to exploit projects that end up being interesting, but one day the element of creativity is going to end. We’ll see if they come up with new things.