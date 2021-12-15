Concentrate to the maximum on Atalanta. For this reason, Roma decided not to have the classic Christmas team dinner, originally scheduled for the next few hours. Not only that: given the Covid alert, the Giallorossi club, which has always been very careful and scrupulous, has decided to lock down, as far as possible, the players and staff, who in fact are not participating in the various side activities of the club.

Zaniolo ok

–

The priority now is to end the year in the best possible way and for this reason in Trigoria we only think of Atalanta (commitment on Saturday afternoon) and Sampdoria, the last opponents before the break. The good news comes from Nicolò Zaniolo who has relieved muscle discomfort and today trained regularly in a group. Chris Smalling also on the field who worked with those who played against Spezia. Tomorrow it will be understood whether he will be available for Bergamo or not.