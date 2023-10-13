There is another Inter chasing Milan. Simone Inzaghi’s team is in second place in the standings, 2 points behind Stefano Pioli’s team. Chivu’s Nerazzurri Primavera, however, are also -2 behind the leaders led by Ignazio Abate. When the championship resumes, on Saturday 21st at home against Sassuolo, Inter wants to forget the half-failure on the Sampdoria pitch (1-1), confirm its great potential and perhaps regain first place in the standings in view of the third match of the Youth League, Facchetti still at the center against Salzburg.