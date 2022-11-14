Promoters, activists, political scientists and analysts agree in declaring a success the march held simultaneously in the country yesterday to defend the National Electoral Institute (INE) from the Electoral Reform proposed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The initiative aims to convert the INE into the National Electoral and Consultation Institute (INEC). The amendment also includes a decrease in the number of deputies from 500 to 300, and senators from 128 to 96. One of the most controversial points is that the directors of the INEC and the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Power of Justice of the Nation may be elected by direct vote of the citizens. However, there is a current against that considers the reform a setback for the country’s democracy. Today, during the morning conference headed by the President of the Republic, he will surely give a position before the mobilization of thousands of citizens simultaneously in the country against the reform. There are those who bet that the declarations of the president of the country will be more than controversial and would greatly define the democratic future of the country.

Regarding democratic struggles, in the PRI of Sinaloa a struggle is waged for the succession of the state leader Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica. And it is not about the different internal currents that already seek to direct the immediate future of the party in Sinaloa, but to prevent the leadership of the PRI National Executive Committee from defining who will be the next leader of the tricolor party in the entity. Valenzuela Langarica ends her term on December 7 and according to the internal statutes, the ordinary election process must be less than 30 days. In other words, the game is already over time. However, from the CEN del PRI the call has not yet been released.

Who came out very “ventilated” from the recent state meeting of the PRI was the senator for Sinaloa, the PRI member Mario Zamora. And it is that Marcos Osuna Moreno, former candidate for the Municipal Presidency of Ahome, publicly accused the senator of trying to influence the election process to impose his unconditional supporters. The meeting of the PRI members was intense and emphatically, the majority of those who made use of their voices spoke out for the state leader of the PRI to be the one to issue the call for the internal elections. On this subject, Mario Zamora responded briefly. He said that whoever accuses is obliged to prove. And he will be right.

In Culiacán, yesterday the municipal president Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil presided over the celebrations for Police Day. He went to the Cathedral with a large group of preventive elements to give thanks for the protection of the agents in his day to day. The most commented, however, was the possibility of a salary increase already announced by the mayor. And it is that the municipe has not wanted to declare how much would be the salary increase that the agents would receive after almost three administrations of not receiving any increase in their perceptions. And then they wonder why in Culiacán nobody wants to be a police officer…