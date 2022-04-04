Ramadan preparations are renewed every year, as they are no longer limited to buying goods from food and household supplies, but have reached the rehabilitation of domestic workers and training them to cook Gulf dishes and foods, among others, by enrolling them in cooking courses through the “Zoom” program.

Chefs and specialists in providing this type of courses confirmed that there is a great demand from housewives to teach their workers to cook traditional dishes, from Emirati and Gulf cuisine in general.

Um Muhammad, who promotes her training courses through social media programs, said that “the increasing demand for training domestic workers is usually linked to certain periods, such as the blessed month of Ramadan, and before the holidays.” She added that she prepares the workers to arrange dining tables, receive guests, and arrange dishes in a classy manner that satisfies housewives.

She stressed that the majority of female workers who enroll in their courses were recently recruited and work for the first time, noting the keenness of housewives to enroll them in training courses to gain time, especially with the approach of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The chef (Ali) pointed out that the “Corona pandemic” negatively affected his work, as he stopped completely, due to the closure of the restaurant in which he was working.

He added that the idea of ​​training domestic workers to cook various dishes, Gulf and Chinese, in addition to various types of cakes, was very popular with housewives, especially as he gives courses through the “Zoom” program, which saves them the trouble of delivering the worker to the place of the course, and that The prices he asks for the courses are inexpensive.

He pointed out that the number that joined the course, before Ramadan, exceeded 50 domestic workers, from different emirates of the country, stressing the keenness of housewives to rehabilitate the workers and train them to prepare various dishes.

He also emphasized the awareness of housewives of the importance of rehabilitating domestic workers and educating them on the basis of international and Gulf cooking, “because this will shorten them a lot of effort, time and costs,” especially since those who provide them with training courses are chefs and specialists in this field.

A housewife, Shaima Al Hosani, from the Emirate of Sharjah, said that she works in a government job, and finds it difficult to educate and train the domestic worker she recently brought in, which made her follow her to a training course in which the worker learns how to arrange hospitality dishes, prepare breakfast meals and multiple types of soups. . She added that she had paid 1,000 dirhams in fees for the course, noting that she was convinced that the course that her domestic worker gave her would shorten a long period of training troubles, especially since the trainer speaks the language of the worker, which means that the results were quick and fruitful.

And a housewife, Anoud Al Kaabi, from the Emirate of Fujairah, agreed with her, saying that she had a domestic worker who returned to her country about two weeks ago, and that most of the workers she brought did not know the basics of cooking, or arranging the trip, which made her join her new worker with an intensive course, in which she learns the basics of Gulf cooking, and how to prepare the Ramadan meal.

She pointed out that she attended the course with her worker to educate herself with everything new in cooking and decorating dining tables, as visits during the holy month of Ramadan are frequent among family and friends. She emphasized that she would have had to buy daily dishes from restaurants, had she not trained her domestic worker to cook in a timely manner.

• Chefs confirmed the demand for teaching female workers traditional dishes from the Emirates and the Gulf.



• Cooking and decorating dining tables in cooking classes during Ramadan.



