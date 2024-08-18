Esther Dweck reinforces her intention to continue with the race, but says that it is necessary to take stock in 2024 before confirming a next edition

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dwecksaid this Sunday (18.Aug.2024) that there is “expectation” to hold a new edition of the CNU (Unified National Competition) in 2025. According to her, a final decision still depends on the results of the current edition of the test.

“Let’s finish this one and then we’ll talk. […] We expect to do another one, but we want to see a balance of this one to see everything we can improve and then announce the possibility of a new one.”he told reporters.

This is not the first time that there has been a sign of a new edition of the test. Esther had already commented on the possibility on Wednesday (14 August).

Dweck was in one of the situation rooms created by the government during the morning to monitor the application of the Enem exams during the day. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was present.

The minister gave a general preview of how the first stage of the tests was carried out, but gave few details. More robust figures should be released to the press at 7 pm.

The head of the Administration said that the abstention rate was within what the government had expected. She stated that it was high, as is historically observed in public examinations, but without surprises for the ministry.

“There is nothing beyond what is expected. Abstention in a competition is a high thing. […] This is common. People sign up with this expectation, but not everyone is able to prepare.”he declared.

Dweck also spoke about possible power outages during the morning at some test sites. She said that situations like this have been observed, but “everything was restored calmly” and did not affect the schedule.

The ministry’s technical team mentioned Ilha do Governador as one of the locations with energy problems resolved during the morning.

The gates opened at 7:30 a.m. and the first stage of the races began at 9 a.m. Brasília time. Read the schedule for the day below:

The minister praised the number of quota applicants: “This competition had a very large number of people who signed up through quotas. […] We are very happy about this.”.

See below photos of the candidates in Brasília recorded by the photojournalist of Poder360Sergio Lima: