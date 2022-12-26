Today we offer you a test to help you determine your personality traits and based on a study conducted on perception and vision. Just find the errors in this one image and we will reveal surprising aspects of his personality that you may be hiding. With this puzzle you will train your creativity. Don’t think too much – you’ll be surprised how accurate this test is!

Look at the picture and try to say how many errors have you found. If you noticed the clock it means that you have a strong creative side, quick and expressive thinking, and that you often act on emotion. You have a special talent for art; you are an intelligent person, fair and also good at manipulating people.

If you have noticed the calendar it means that you are a creative and talented person. Make friends quickly thanks to your personal charm. You attract attention with your generosity, intelligence and self-confidence. You attach great importance to power and are able to work hard towards a goal. You are also considered to be a flexible and thoughtful person.

If you have noticed the shoes it means that you are a sensitive person with a strong sense of imagination and intuition. You love to help others and you are a very generous person who is enthusiastic about the things that interest you. Plus, you can put all your energy into your own interests. You are curious, adventurous, with a strong sense of humor.

You have a sensitive heart and high expectations but, at the same time, you have a great fear of losing and being wound . All you need is encouragement and people around you understand and love you just the way you are.

Plus, you know what you want and what’s bad for you. The most important thing is for people to be honest with you. You like to feel accepted. Sometimes you are very nice to those close to you and for this reason you run the risk of being exploited. You are in great need of safety and place great value on honesty.