From: George Anastasiadis

Interior Minister Faeser wants to legitimize rejections at the border so as not to “scare people”. Does she want to make the citizens look stupid? A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Even with its new and very welcome Security package The traffic light coalition cannot get rid of the asylum issue. This is ensured by the constant stream of news that frightens the population. Such as the foiled machete attack by a 27-year-old Syrian in Hof. The Islamist has got it into his head to kill as many German soldiers as possible.

The statement by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser that she will not carry out the consistent rejections at the border demanded by the Union because she does not want to declare the legally required “state of emergency” sounds like a mockery – because such announcements “scare people”.

Continuous loop of excessive demands, failed integration and growing crime

The minister, who is never at a loss for excuses in the migration debate, should not take citizens for fools. It is not measures to limit illegal migration that are making people afraid. It is horror stories like those from Solingen and Hof – and the unfortunately still lacking will in parts of the traffic light coalition to do what is necessary and to increase rejections at the border. Without them, the state will not find its way out of the constant cycle of being overwhelmed, failing integration and growing crime.

What is it other than an “emergency” of democracy when right-wing and left-wing radicals are on the verge of taking power in some federal states and authoritarian forces are scorning the liberal state because it is not solving problems but retreating from them?

Interior Minister Faeser (SPD) is making excuses in the migration dispute, says “Münchner Merkur” editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © photothek/Imago/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

It is a bad joke that the Greens, of all people, are now claiming to be the heirs of the great European Helmut Kohl in the dispute over rejections. The neglect of citizens’ security needs, as people first experienced under Merkel and since then under the co-rule of the Greens, would never have happened under Kohl. It would certainly not have occurred to him to put multicultural romanticism and “we can do it” overestimation above the right to national self-protection.

“A turning point” in asylum policy? The Greens have buried the black-green coalition after all

The traffic light coalition is not capable of bringing about a turning point in asylum policy because it would destroy the coalition. The measures already adopted so far have already led to an uprising among the Greens, as the open letter signed by 1,500 party members shows. In the Bundestag this week, the Green Party said that opposition leader Friedrich Merz was not fit to lead the country. The Greens have thus buried the black-green coalition – and bid farewell to power. Their claim to be a people’s party has long been in ruins in view of the demographic nosedive. (George Anastasiadis)