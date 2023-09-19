Data from the Ministry of Justice show that deaths in corporation operations increased during the Bolsonaro government

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid this Monday (September 18, 2023) that there is an effort to reduce deaths in actions by PRF (Federal Highway Police). He made the statement at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice during the presentation of data on Operation Shamar.

According to Dino, 2 internal processes were opened at the PRF to investigate the case of the girl Heloísa dos Santos Silva, 3 years old, shot and killed in Rio de Janeiro. The corporation will investigate the reason why the agents fired the shots and why federal highway police officers allegedly went to the hospital where Heloísa was admitted.

Data from the Ministry of Justice, released by the minister this Monday (September 18), show that deaths in PRF operations increased during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Read the balance of deaths in PRF operations per year:

2018 – 22 deaths;

2019 – 25 deaths;

2020 – 17 deaths;

2021 – 40 deaths;

2022 – 44 deaths;

2023 – 8 deaths.

Watch (44min45s):

HELOÍSA CASE

Heloísa was shot on September 7, when she was driving with her parents, an aunt and a sister at Arco Metropolitano, in Seropédica, about 60 km from the capital of Rio de Janeiro. She died on Saturday (September 16).

The child’s family claims that the shot came from a PRF car that began following them closely at a certain point during the trip, without requesting to stop.