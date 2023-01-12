Campeche.- During the night of Wednesday, January 11, a shooting broke out in the community of Alfredo Bonfil, Campeche.

The first reports point to a confrontation between elements of Public Security and armed civilians.

Recordings made by users of social networks, give an account of the detonations that took place in the town. The authorities asked the population shelter And don’t take unnecessary risks.

It is unknown so far if there are police elements or dead civilians after the brutal exchange of bullets.

The Secretary of National Defense and state police deployed an intense operation in the area after these events.