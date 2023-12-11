Edson Rossi – Editora 3i Edson Rossi – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edson-rossi-editora-3/ 11/12/2023 – 23:22

By Edson Rossi

First woman to preside over the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Brazil (Britcham)association with 107 years of history, Ana Paula Vitelli has a vast experience of 25 years in the world of executive education, a decisive skill in his intense daily struggle — to make bilateral relations between Brasília and London move forward. It's no small task. Between January and November this year, Brazilian exports totaled US$3.1 billion, which represents 1% of total exports and places the United Kingdom as just the 24th largest destination. Furthermore, there was a drop of 8.4% compared to the same period in 2022. The British exported US$2.6 billion here (1.2% of our imports), being the 19th external supplier.

Also in this line there was a drop compared to last year, of 3.2%. Brazilian trade with our main partner, China, was US$144 billion. With the British, it is US$5.7 billion, the lowest among the ten largest economies in the world. This time, however, there is a unique moment on the table, one capable of turning the agenda around. A turning point, so to speak: the agreement to avoid double taxation, a real disease in bilateral relations.

“This is the big topic on the agenda between the two countries at the moment”, said Vitelli to DINHEIRO. For a change, the situation is on this side of the Atlantic, as legislators on the British side have already undone the knot. Below are excerpts from the interview with the president of Britcham, whose term runs until March 2024. As a legacy, she intends to leave “a robust institutional solidity” in the Chamber.

All organizations have their mission, but not all of them can achieve them. Peter Drucker defined this brilliantly by saying that “culture eats strategy for breakfast every day.” How are you regarding these dilemmas?

Our role as this space for private sector representation is precisely to be able to give visibility, voice and space to issues that can help us improve relations between Brazil and the United Kingdom. Whether it be trade relations or partnerships. And today you are starting to see a much stronger Britcham agenda, which is our government relations and advocacy agenda, looking mainly at the Tax Reform fronts, in Brazil, plus the environmental part and regulatory issues.

And how can Britcham contribute on these fronts?

I call them pillars. And there are three. One of them is a bit of homework. Say, 'well, how can Brazil position itself more competitively in a global trade scenario?'. This is an important issue both for companies established here and for those that look to Brazil as an investment opportunity. The second is regulatory issues, about how we unlock in order to improve regulatory spaces between the two countries. And finally there is the environmental issue, which is an immense opportunity. It is an important issue for the British government, but not only that. It is also a source of business opportunities and is important for Brazil, a protagonist or seeking to be a protagonist in this agenda.

The transaction flow was US$8 billion in 2012, and since then it has fallen year after year until reaching rock bottom in 2020 (US$4.9 billion). They grew again in 2021 and 2022, but the numbers are still pretty bad, right?

But they have been growing, especially post-Brexit [cuja votação aconteceu em 2016 e a saída formal em 2020]because the country imported more than 50% of its food and drink consumption. So, the moment the United Kingdom leaves the European community, it opens space for other players to enter. And we have been working and growing on this agenda. There was an increase in agribusiness exports from Brazil to the United Kingdom, from 2022 to 2023, of almost 40%.

In any case, my perception is that the Brazil-United Kingdom relationship is always below the potential of both sides. Does this thermometer work?

This year was very good. Both Brazil and the United Kingdom were very much on each other's radar. Many elements of conversation, of governments visiting each other. It was a year in which we stirred the pot a lot. So, we're not making that approach like 'to see if we'll still get to know each other'. No! We already have a series of elements on the table that deserve to be leveraged.

How is the agreement to avoid double taxation? How is he?

It is a very important point on this agenda. At Britcham we say that much of the space that is not available today in terms of more trade between the two countries is in this agreement, which has a very important element that will make Brazil interesting. Because it is difficult for companies established here, including British ones, to import technology and have to pay more taxes for it. It makes the process unfeasible and becomes financially uninteresting for companies.

What is needed for the agreement to move forward?

It's a discussion that has been going on for a few decades, in fact. And it was signed at the end of last year. It is now being processed by the Brazilian government, because it was already ratified in the British parliament in July. So, it's time to say, 'phew!, we have the energy to work with this agenda'. We had several discussions about the agreement with members of the Brazilian government, involving both Britcham and members of the British government in Brazil. In this sense, in fact, we had a very extensive agenda this year from the British government here. Last year I talked more about being optimistic, this year I'm starting to see this optimism beginning to materialize on some fronts, and the agreement needs to be advanced here in the Brazilian government, via Congress.

When naming the instances, where does it need to go?

We have some instances here to make this process move forward. From the Federal Revenue, Itamaraty, Civil House, to then go to the National Congress and have ratification made by the President of the Republic. We understand that the focus on Tax Reform has changed the priority of the discussion, but the topic is not heated. On the contrary.

In the short term, could the agreement reduce revenue?

Suddenly he can, but in the long term he increases the volume.

Apart from that, since this is a front with many stages and many involved, are there other opportunities?

Yes. There is this whole side of the Green Agenda, and we show how much interest the United Kingdom has in this topic, which they call a Green Industrial Revolution. They look at financing programs here in Brazil. There is an appetite for a relationship between the two countries and it is there, and it is happening. Could we make things move faster? Yes, but it is what it is. There's COP30 coming to Brazil, so I think the agendas are very close and that makes the conversation easier.

How is the Brazilian image there in your perception?

There is an importance of looking after a reputation — and I'm going to make a pun here, 'not just for the English to see'. But when we talk about the Brazilian image, we really need to start assuming a very responsible leading role within what we propose to do correctly and permanently. You can't stick to the law of improvisation. We've always been very into the improvisation thing. You can't escape certain agendas. And today we have maturity, especially within the private sector, which is pushing for a more positive image of our country.