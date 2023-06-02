There is a crisis between Harry and Meghan: “The Sussexes are thinking of divorce”

There is an air of crisis between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The British tabloids repeat it, according to which the hypothesis of divorce is gaining ground.

According to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, Harry is finally waking up to the “truth” about his wife. “Has he finally seen the truth about what his wife is doing? That he was brainwashed and that he was mesmerized by her beauty,” Burrell told broadcaster GB News. the butler believes that Harry has so far remained with his wife only for their two children Archie and Lilibet. According to some rumors, the Duke of Sussex contacted a divorce lawyer a few months ago and is living apart from Meghan.

Expert Petronella Wyatt is convinced instead that, despite the crisis, the two will not choose to divorce. “Their marriage is their power”, summarizes the title of his article in the Telegraph, in which Wyatt argues that the profile of the two would not benefit from a separation: “as it was once said of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, ‘He it gives class, she gives it sex appeal’”.

Among the signs that are cited by the tabloids of the difficult period that the Sussex are going through, there is also the lack of prominence that has been chosen to give the date of May 19, that of the fifth wedding anniversary.