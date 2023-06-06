Four abundant hours of discussion on vision, expectations and plans. Atalanta and Gian Piero Gasperini have reached an agreement. The meeting between the coach, the Percassis and the Pagliucas, which took place this afternoon, gave the hoped-for results. And it ended in a positive way. The parties have shown the sharing necessary to move forward. And so Gasperini will lead the Goddess for yet another year: 2023/24 will be his eighth season on the Nerazzurri bench, after having achieved European qualification six times in seven years of management.

a 4-hour comparison

Gian Piero Gasperini met with the chairman Antonio Percassi, the managing director Luca Percassi, the co-chairman Steve Pagliuca, the member of the board of directors Joseph Pagliuca and the market men Lee Congerton and Tony D’Amico. Finally, after four hours of river confrontation, the intense was reached around 7pm this evening. “Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, in the person of the Chief Executive Officer Luca Percassi, is pleased to announce the permanence of coach Gian Piero Gasperini on the Nerazzurri bench – reads the DEA website – After the summit held this afternoon, Tuesday 6 June, the parties have found full and satisfactory understanding to continue together a journey that began seven years ago and ennobled by great results. The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the whole club wish Mr. Gasperini good work!”