Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The assembly of the general infrastructure and the commercial demonstration areas are carried out with great rhythm. and field that this year will occupy the most important agricultural exhibition in the north of the state of Sinaloa: ExpoCeres 2023

In a tour held during the early hours of yesterday through the facilities of the Ceres Experiment Fieldlocated at the north exit of the city of The Mochisit was possible to verify the great dynamism and the advances that are already made in the installation of the gigantic tents and the large awnings, where the 500 exhibitors that this year will participate in the agricultural exhibition called the Más Agro de México.

good progress

Víctor Flores, general manager of Expoceres, said that they are very optimistic about the general progress that is already being made in the installation of all the basic infrastructure that will give rise to this great agricultural exhibition.

indicated that At this point, there is already a global progress in the works estimated at 80 percentwhich is quite significant considering that they are 12 days away from the date set for the inauguration.

He confirmed that federal, state and municipal authorities headed by the Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos Arambula, will be present at the opening ceremony.

There is an 80% advance in the installation of ExpoCeres 2023 in Los Mochis | Photo: Discussion

He explained that once the installation of the large awnings is complete, the area will be available for the exhibitors proceed to set up their standswhich will begin to happen from next week.

He announced that in the same way, the open areas, where the stands with the sale of machinery and demonstration of the various agricultural equipment will be installed, are already prepared and ready to be delivered to the exhibitors.

He reiterated that access for producers and visitors in general will remain free, that is, they will continue to be completely free, which is very important, since they will have the opportunity to attend an event where the most advanced technology in the world is displayed. In addition to participating in the different talks and conferences, where specialists from different areas will address various topics of interest that will allow them to continue advancing within their agricultural activity.

Field Demonstration

He said that in order for all producers to verify for themselves the progress made within the field demonstration area, where new crops and the latest results from agricultural research will be presented, once again transfers will be implemented. guided by producers with the support of tractors and outriggers that will tour the different cultivation areas that are distributed within the Ceres Experimental Field.