In professional and amateur cycling there is usually a mountain —real or figurative— that acts as motivation, objective, dream or sleeplessness. A peak that will also serve as an analogy with individual trajectories. The person who starts the ascent will not be the same as the one who finishes it. In between, a learning process will be developed —life— that will allow the athlete the option of gradually applying the experience acquired to his advantage. Parallel to all the virtues of sport, its folds will unfold. And you will see the dark side, which covers a wide range of human miseries, almost all of them focused on achieving success through cheating. Deciding on one path or the other will be a personal matter, many times marked by the context and, on occasions, a difficult step not to take once inside the maelstrom of the competition.

“When I started competing on a bicycle, I was unaware of the fact that, since its inception, this sport had been sullied by the most diverse forms of cheating. When I retired, I knew all the possible traps”, explains former American cyclist Jonathan Vaughters at the beginning of One-Way Ticket (Road Books), the book in which, with the help of journalist Jeremy Whittle, he collects his career from the lower categories —when he dreamed of reaching the 4,347 meters that mark the asphalted top of Mount Evans, in Colorado—, until reaching professionalism in Spanish Santa Clara —during that Catalan Week in which he thought that with his “enormous left ventricle” and her “hemoglobin count” would have no trouble keeping up, and yet she slapped herself with reality. And the arrival of those cryptic messages from teammates who assured him that the results would come, or those of great figures in the peloton, such as when Greg LeMond told him that the competition was already “very different” or when Vaughters himself verified that, while in Europe had a hard time keeping up, in the United States he was flying. The loss of innocence. The first doping — “Long live chemistry!” Later the signing by the US Postal would arrive. And the decision to confess. And encourage others to do it. The closing of the myth of Lance Armstrong. “It is difficult to mark the precise moment in which I lost my innocence, since it was a path that I followed little by little, there was no specific moment in which I suddenly saw the light. I imagine that something similar must have happened to everyone who was involved with cycling during the 90s and, for sure, at the beginning of the 2000s.

