Sinaloa.- “Fortunately, within the survey, the State Preventive Police itself came out a little better than the Municipal Police,” Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, secretary of Public Security, commented for Debate, in response to the survey conducted by this publishing house, regarding the mistrust of the citizens about the operation of the police dand the municipalities and the state.

The reaction

The head of the Sinaloa SSP also commented that their objective in this new administration is to improve the conditions of trust in the public security authorities.

The high command considered that they are on the right track and that simply the complaints that have been filed with the State Human Rights Commission regarding the percentage of the activities and operations that we carry out on a daily basis, Percentage of reports or complaints of alleged human rights violations is from .03 percent.

Read more: Families affected by drug tunnel, in Culiacán, in uncertainty about their homes

“In other words, we carry out hundreds of activities per month, and so far this year we have had one or two complaints for alleged abuses and most of them have not resulted from recommendations,” added Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo.

He also stressed that it is a 24-hour effort and work and that they are in the process of professionalizing the elements, and stressed that they already have a Police University.

the spread

For its part, Debate released a survey where citizens said they were part of threats and intimidation by security forces. The opinion of the participants in this research task reflected a constant concern.

The most disapproved turned out to be the Public Security Secretariat of the municipalities, because when citizens were asked for a rating from 1 to 10, it was barely enough for a 2.5.

Read more: Access to the Piggy Back will remain closed for four months in Culiacán

Reminder

There is a journalistic record made the first days of this year in Culiacán. He himself, Óscar Loza, in charge of the Human Rights Commission in Sinaloa, advised a street vendor, who reported having been beaten by police, and also had her merchandise removed, and as if that were not enough, she was arrested for 12 hours. .

The Data

Police in preparation

The head of the SSP stressed that police officers are being sought to professionalize in the Police Unit in order to have a better security body.