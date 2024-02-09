Not just John Travolta and Russell Crowe. Opel will also have (with certainly less resonance…) its moment of glory at the Sanremo Festival until February 10th. The headquarters is the Miramare Palace, the Warner Music Italia headquarters which this year has 12 artists competing as part of the Opel Corsa Sound Studio project, which saw Mr. Rain as testimonial. An opportunity to present the project which began in the summer of 2023 and is aimed at all emerging talents in the world of music. A project based on a competition created in partnership with WMI and Openstage in order to involve all those who love music and try to express their talent. Opel brought the music around the Italian streets with an engaging and fresh format, crowning the winner's victory with the signing of a recording contract.

Almost 500 members to the project

In 2023, the project counted almost 500 participants in the competition, of which 15 finalists who participated in 4 events held in Italian squares, between Rome, Naples, Turin and finally Milan, in which Mr Rain participated with over 15 thousand attendances counted. Now the winner of the Opel Corsa Sound Studio, Margot, arrives in the city of flowers thanks to Opel, to follow up on her experience and sign the recording contract with WMI.

“I discovered the competition through Instagram – says Margot – was a collaboration between Opel and Warner. When I saw this opportunity I literally jumped in headfirst. Then, it was the first time I saw a brand like Opel take an interest in new artists. […] When they told me that I had returned to the roster of finalists I was very excited, I was also very happy and I couldn't wait to perform. When I discovered I was the winner of the Opel Corsa Sound Studio competition I was literally in disbelief. It was really really exciting.”