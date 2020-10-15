The election of Bihar is also important in the sense that it will also decide through this that two big leaders representing different groups in the state – Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan – handed over their political legacy to their son. Whether the public imposes its seal on the work done? In a democracy, the wishes of the leaders are not enough, it requires the consent of the ‘Lok’. Had it not been so, Chaudhary Ajit Singh would have been the natural heir to the political legacy of his father Chaudhary Charan Singh and would have been the largest peasant leader of North India to this day. But this was not possible through ‘Lok’. He could become the leader of a certain caste in a few selected districts of West UP, and even today, in those districts, he has to fight hard to save his credibility.

This will be the first election in Bihar for the political life of both Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, in which he is in the electoral fray as the face of his party and the umbrella of his father’s political legacy. The fathers of both have declared their sons as their political heirs. Both are young, and coincidentally, both wanted to move away from politics and choose their career. While Tejashwi wanted to become a cricketer, Chirag wanted to try his luck in Bollywood. As a father, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan also tried their best to make their sons live the life of their choice. But they did not get the success they were expecting. In such a situation, he had to persuade his sons to enter politics and to handle the political legacy in future. After Lalu was imprisoned, Tejashwi was installed as his political successor. On the other hand, seeing his deteriorating health, Ram Vilas Paswan understood that his life is not long. In such a situation, he handed over the command of the party to Chirag in November last year.

Difficulty of political legacy

To inherit a political legacy is not an easy task. No such example has been seen that the ‘vote bank’ of which a leader owns ‘vote bank’ has been automatically transferred to his successor. Actually, the difficulty for the political successor starts from here. Due to the qualities of the leader, his ‘vote bank’ is prepared, he seeks the same steps step by step in his successor. He also wants to hold the successor to the same criterion on which he had accepted any political personality as his leader. There are many standards which may not be visible to anyone on record, but they are running in the mind of ‘Lok’. This slogan still resonates in the public meetings of Mulayam Singh Yadav in UP, ‘Dharti Putra Mulayam Singh’, ‘One who never learned to bow down, his name is Mulayam’. But this slogan is not yet heard in Akhilesh Yadav’s meetings. It is obvious that Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan will also have to go through similar criteria in Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan did not become such leaders of such stature, nor did they build this mass base in a few days or a few months. They reached here after a long journey. Tejaswi and Chirag will not have to work hard to prepare their support base, which their fathers did. But they have to understand that it is a big challenge to preserve the founding base.

Is public, knows everything

The results of the political legacy have been mixed. However, the leaders of the new generation should take a lesson from Jagan Mohan Reddy, where he established himself in the politics of Andhra Pradesh under adverse circumstances after the death of his Chief Minister father, but also made his own party to power and the Chief Minister. Managed to be. There are also examples of Naveen Patnaik in Odisha and Mayawati in UP, where he wrote his success story as a political successor. Devi Lal’s political legacy in Haryana was shattered by the third generation. The decision of the public has been very interesting in many cases, where many claimants of the right to inherit a single leader have stood. In Andhra Pradesh, the battle between his wife Lakshmi Parvati and son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu erupted over NT Rama Rao’s political legacy, the public accepted Chandrababu Naidu as his political successor. While his son Uddhav and nephew Raj were nurtured for Bal Thackeray’s political legacy in Maharashtra, Bal Thackeray’s followers chose his son Uddhav. There is a regional party in UP – Apna Dal. After the death of its founder Dr. Sone Lal Patel, there was a war between his wife and his daughter for his political legacy. His vote bank decision came in favor of daughter Anupriya Patel, who was a Union Minister in Modi’s 2014-19 government and is still a part of her party NDA. The public will give its verdict on Jayalalithaa’s political legacy in Tamil Nadu next year.