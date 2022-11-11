In the midterm elections in the United States, staged just a few days ago, one of the Republican candidates was Charles Calenda. No, not “our” Carlo. But Charles. An overseas namesake of the Action leader who ran for Rhode Island Attorney General and lost to 38.4 percent of the vote (Democrat Neronha with 61.5). In Italy someone has joked about the curious homonymy, but the only thing that the two seem to have in common, besides the passion for politics, seems to be only the name.