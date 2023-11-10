Nothing learned from the scandals: The search committee for the next Documenta, the Indian cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskoté, once again includes at least one anti-Israel BDS supporter – as in the last one.

BDS supporter in the Documenta selection committee: The Indian writer Ranjit Hoskoté during the Jaipur Literature Festival in the Diggi Palace there, January 2020 Image: Picture Alliance

EOne of the six selection committee members for the artistic direction of the next Documenta is the Indian author, cultural theorist and curator Ranjit Hoskoté. In 2019, Hoskoté put his name to a petition by the “Indian Cultural Forum” with the heading BDS India. The letter not only calls for a boycott of Israel, but also contains clearly anti-Semitic statements: “Zionism is a racist ideology that calls for a settler-colonial apartheid state in which non-Jews do not have equal rights and which, in practice, is ethnically based “The cleansing of Palestinians over the last seven decades exists.”

At least this time the management reacted quickly and clearly

With the defamation of Israel as a racist apartheid state, the petition contains core concepts of postcolonialism, but above all there can be no doubt that the “ethnic cleansing” of the past seventy years refers to the democratic state of Israel, founded in 1948, which was “Zionist” and “settler-colonialist” is ostracized. Meanwhile, the Documenta management comments: “Signing the statement is not remotely acceptable for us as Documenta due to its explicitly anti-Semitic content.” Ranjit Hoskoté has in any case become intolerable as a commission member.