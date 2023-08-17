One of the biggest questions surrounding Season 2 of “The Last of Us” of HBO is who will play Abby. Video game fans know that Abby is a crucial character in “The Last of Us Part II” and will surely get a lot of screen time in the adaptation of the sequel made by HBO. Without going into spoiler territory, Abby is definitely the new character fans of “The Last of Us” are more interested in receiving casting news.

In a new interview, the showrunner of “The Last of UsCraig Mazin hinted that they may have already found their Abby.

“Maybe,” Mazin said with a laugh when asked if she knows who will play Abby on the show. “The strike stopped us dead. Things were in the works. Look, Abby It was the first role we wanted to tackle. We have a pretty good track record of making big cast announcements and people saying ‘Really?’ which will probably continue. So people may disagree, but I think we’ve done well so far and it seems like the audience thinks we’ve done well and the Academy thinks we’ve done well too.”

Mazin is right that the casting choices so far have received great critical acclaim, with both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey receiving Emmy nominations for their portrayals of Joel and Ellie. Fans are waiting to see who will join Pascal and Ramsey in the cast, but with ongoing walkouts in Hollywood, it’s unclear when announcements and production will resume for Season 2 of “The Last of Us“.

Whenever we finally see more of Season 2, we know that it will adapt at least part of “The Last of Us Part II” of 2020. Mazin has previously hinted that the Part II it will require more than one TV season to adapt, which will be a big difference from the first season of the show which told the entire story of the original game.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Well… I’m still not convinced by Ramsey, but what can you do? As for Abby, we already hated her from the start, she can be played by whoever they want. Ella (She throws her tantrum and leaves).