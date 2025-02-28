The Competition Committee of the Interinsular Football Federation of Las Palmas decided Suspend a month to the eight players involved.

In a statement, the Federation of Las Palmas points out that it is a “provisional” resolution, while the file is completed, but stresses that the committee has understood that the facts were “serious enough” to impose disciplinary measures.

The events occurred on Friday, February 21 in the field of the town of El Goro (Gran Canaria), In a match between the Teldecosta and the Fulbotec sand corresponding to the Second Regional Division, in which the three arbitras ended up locking themselves in the locker room against the insults and threats suffered by several players of the local team, as reflected in the minutes.

The match was suspended in the 77th minute with 0-2 in favor of the visiting team, when a Teldecosta player was expelled and a companion hit a rival with one hand in the chest.

However, “such expulsion could not be shown because at that time, on the opposite side of the action, several soccer players of both teams begin to be addressed,” he collects the act.

“Seeing that our integrity was in danger, We decided to retire quickly from the pitchtemporarily suspended the encounter until the conditions were favorable to be able to resume the game, “added the colleges.

The referees explained in the minutes that several local players tried to enter their units with shouts and threats and that, having no keys to close the locker room inside, they had to put a stick on the door until the arrival of the National Police.

The coach of the rival team, Basilio Medina, of the Arena FútbolTec, who came out in his defense, told Efe that the referees went so afraid of the episode they had lived, that even when the agents arrived They were suspicious of unlocking the costume door where they had taken refuge.





The Competition Committee provisionally suspends the eight players identified in the minutes as authors of these violent and intimidating events against the collegiate, in a decision against which the Teldecosta can still appeal.

In its statement, the Interinsular Football Federation of Las Palmas reiterates its “Commitment to clean play and respect in sports”.