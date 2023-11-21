Superman: Legacy It is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the coming years, and although there is still a long time before its release, much has been said about the actors involved in this project. Although it is already known who will play Superman, It was not until today that the person responsible for bringing Lex Luthor to life has been confirmed.

According to Deadline, Nicholas HoultBritish actor recognized for the X-Men films, will be in charge of giving life to Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy. The report notes that this was the studio’s original intention, but the actors’ strike prevented them from realizing their plans. Fortunately, with the strike behind us, Warner Bros. moved to secure Hoult’s involvement before she committed to any other project.

This would not be the first collaboration between Hoult and Warner Bros., since in 2015 the actor appeared in Mad Max Fury Road, a film that grossed more than $380 million dollars at the global box office. With this, the actor will appear in Juror No. 2 by Clint Eastwood.

With this role, Hoult joins actors such as Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey and Jesse Eisenbergwho played Luthor on screen in the Warner Bros. Superman franchise. For his part, James Gunn, recognized as director of the Guardian of the Galaxy films and The Suicide Squadwill be in charge of directing and writing the script for this film.

We remind you that Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and will be part of the new DCU. On related topics, The Marvels fails in the cinema. Likewise, we already know when the Ted series will premiere.

Editor’s Note:

Superman: Legacy It has the potential to be the best movie about this character. While the story has to connect to the DCU, I hope the film is more focused on giving us a good Superman movie rather than connecting the character to a cinematic universe.

Via: deadline.