In a second update of the rain alert, the SGIRPC activated the Orange alert for Cuauhtemoc Y Gustavo A. Maderowhose duration was extended until 10:00 p.m. as well as the Yellow Alert, which now includes 14 districts, which already includes the entire CDMX.

Also, in this second update of the Yellow Alert due to rains, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) included high milpa, Tlahuac Y Xochimilcowho now join Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

In addition, the capital organization highlighted that so far the maximum accumulated rainfall is 28.7 mm, recorded in Gustavo A. Madero, while noting that rainfall persists in most of the country’s capital.

Similarly, for his part the C5 of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) indicated in his most recent report on social networks that it continues to rain in Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

While, regarding the effects, the SGIRPC and the C5 report a flood in Tlahuac Avenue and Aquiles Serdán, Santiago Zapotitlan neighborhood, Tláhuac mayor’s office, as well as six puddlesof which four are located in the Nueva Atzacoalco, San Pedro El Chico, Santa Isabel Tola and Tepeyac Insurgentes neighborhoods of the GAM, in addition to one in the Balbuena Garden, Venustiano Carranza, and another in Santa Ana Poniente, Tláhuac mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, the fall of advertising screens was also recorded in Río Tiber, Cuauhtémoc neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, which were recharged on two semi-fixed posts, without injuries being recorded.

There are also three fallen trees due to the rains, one of these in the Torre Blanca neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo, and the other two in Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc City Hall, and Guadalupe Inn, Álvaro Obregón City Hall, as well as three branches in Cuauhtémoc, in the neighborhoods Doctores, Guerrero and Roma Sur.