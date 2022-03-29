Gradually more details about the live action from one piece. Especially when it comes to the actors who will play the characters in the series. Ads are usually made by the user himself. Netflix.

However, it seems that this time someone decided to go ahead and reveal who they are playing on the show. It’s about the actor Jean-Henrywho was chosen to embody full bodyaliases Double Iron Fist.

He is a member of the Marineand at the start of the series he was a lieutenant commander under Rear Admiral hina. However, after the time jump that occurred in history and what happened in Jango’s Dance CarnivalThey demoted him.

He’s a third-rate recruit now, though he doesn’t seem to care. Especially since he is close to hina. He was highly respected in the EastBlue but after certain events he fell out of favour.

Through Instagram, Henry commented “I am so honored to have the opportunity to bring Fullbody to life in Netflix’s new One Piece series.”.

To the above, he added ‘bringing my A-game, all the respect and attention it deserves. Dream come true, let’s go!’.

Jean-Henry He is an actor of South African origin, although he is also a model and musician. This series is the first major production in which he participates and we will see how it goes.

Jean Henry revealed his participation in One Piece ahead of time

It should be noted that the aforementioned message was deleted but not before a screenshot was taken of it.

Other actors and actresses confirmed for the show are Inaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro) Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usop) and taz skylar (Sanji).

To those mentioned above are added Morgan Davis (koby), Ilia Isorely Paulino (Alvida), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo) and Jeff Ward (Buggy).

They also participate Mckinley Belcher III (Arlong) and Vincent Regan (Garp). back to talking about full bodyhis participation in the anime of one piece has to do with the appearance of Sanji and the one who joined the band of Straw hat.

It appears in another later event, but later its presence is diluted throughout the series. He is a character that does not have a Devil Fruit on his side and does not stand out for being very powerful that we say.

