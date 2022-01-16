The Betis-Sevilla Copa del Rey will resume this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín and behind closed doors. According to Isaac Fouto, a journalist for Gol and COPE, the Non-Professional Competition Judge, Raphael Alonso, has made a quick decision on Saturday night about the resumption of the Copa del Rey round of 16 tie between the two Sevillian teams. The match was suspended after forty minutes of play after a PVC bar was thrown that hit Joan Jordán in the head.

The aforementioned journalist assures that the ruling would have been transferred to the teams so that they can claim in the following hours, since the idea is not to alter the weekday and that the quarter draw can be held on Friday 21. When played at 4:00 p.m., it will not coincide with the League match between Elche and Villarreal corresponding to day 21. A match that will be played at 2:00 p.m. just as he will not share time with the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Athletic scheduled for 7:30 p.m..

The date and time of the game have been conditioned by the calendar. Sevilla plays on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at Mestalla against Valencia and on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Pizjuán against Celta. If the butler derby ended this Sunday before 8:00 p.m., the 72-hour difference marked in the official commitments would be respected. While Betis would have less time to play in the League on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at Villamarín against Alavés and on Friday at 9:00 p.m. at Espanyol.

The one who could miss the resumption of the Betis-Seville, in addition to Jordan, is De Burgos Bengoetxea. The RFEF asked FIFA for permission for the referee to join a seminar for international referees in Qatar this Sunday. The game will resume with the remaining five minutes of the first half plus discount. After the respective break, the second half will continue. In addition to being played behind closed doors, the judge plans that the stadium will be closed in the future.