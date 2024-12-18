

12/18/2024



Updated at 10:33 p.m.





Sevilla already knows when they will visit Montilivi to face Girona. LaLiga has published the schedules for matchday 20which will take place during the weekend of January 17-19. Thus, Sevilla will start the second round by visiting the Girona team in their fiefdom next Sunday, January 19 at 9:00 p.m.

García Pimienta’s team lost at home 0-2 against Míchel’s team at the Sánchez-Pizjuán on matchday 4. A duel that was decided by goals from Iván Martín and Abel Ruiz. However, despite the magnificent season achieved by Girona last year, the Catalan team is not being able to maintain the level this season. They currently have the same points as Sevilla and their time in the Champions League has been very disappointing.

However, Sevilla are not particularly fond of their away visits, since this season they have only won once away from Sánchez-Pizjuán. The only Sevilla victory away from home against Espanyol with a double from Lukebakio.