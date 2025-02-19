Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham already know the sanction for their expulsion last Saturday against Osasuna. Receive “two suspension parties by ‘ATTITUDES OF CONTROVENTION OR DISAPPLOADING ABOUT THE AFFTERNmanagers or sports authorities, with accessory fine/s in application of article 52 CD “.

The British footballer saw the yellow card against the rojillo team for going to Munuera Montero, collegiate of the match, with A “fuck you” (which fuck you, in English).

To prevent Bellingham from being sanctioned, Real Madrid claimed that there is “a material error manifest in the arbitration act, as of the videographic and expert tests provided with his writing of allegations would be that ‘What the player said was’Fuck off ‘ and not ‘Fuck you’ as erroneously consists of the arbitration act. “

In addition, among the allegations presented based on a report by a linguistic expert, Real Madrid points out “that the expression ‘fuck off’ is of its common use, among other groups, by English players in the playing fields without that it entails any disciplinary sanction by the referees by not being an offensive or contempt expression. “