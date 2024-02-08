This year Ubisoft has very interesting proposals in terms of video games, since we first saw the release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an installment that brings back this franchise after being lost for years, since its sand saga games did not end in the best way in terms of profits. Other promising projects are Star Wars: Outlaws and not to mention Assassin's Creed Codename Redwhich would take place in Japan and until now has few leaks.

The best thing is that it would be the AAA franchise game that continues after Valhalla, having large areas to explore and more polished combat, given that samurais and ninjas will be handled. And now, thanks to the company's latest financial report, it is now possible to know when they have it planned. That would be within the fiscal year that runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

This commented Yves Guillemot, CEO and founder of the gaming company:

Including the upcoming release of Star Wars Outlaws in 2024, which should be a huge moment in the video game industry, especially given the undeniable appeal of this legendary franchise coming to open world territory for the first time, as well as Assassin's Creed Codename Red , set in the long-awaited universe of feudal Japan.

All of this means we'll probably see it before the end of the year. 2024given that great games for the French are predicted for the following months, the first already arrived last month, the second will be Skull & Bonesthe third in theory is Star Wars: Outlaws and to close everything we would have Assassin's Creed Codename Red. Furthermore, its release at the end of the year would be a coincidence with the last installment that opted to be something lighter, we are talking about Mirage.

It is likely that we will see its first trailer during a new Ubisoft Forward in this summer.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: Last year we had a game that felt minor for an Assassin's Creed. However, as this installment is already designed to be one of the main ones, it is likely that users will be busy for hours during the campaign and also optional missions.