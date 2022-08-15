The long-awaited summer game debuted in the West on Nintendo Switch last Thursday.

Little by little, Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher – The infinite week is reaching more territories and platforms. Its launch in the West is taking place during this month of August, having arrived first on Nintendo Switch (last Thursday the 11th) and having pending its premiere on PS4 and Steam.

The Store indicates that it is launched on 25At least on the Sony console we already know when to expect it, although we still don’t have a trailer or announcement. Shin Chan’s summer game will be released on PS4 on August 25or at least that’s what the title tab indicates in the PS Storewhere it is specified that it will be available from midnight on that Thursday in a digital version.

“The Nohara family stays for a week at Misae’s childhood friend’s house in Asso, Kumamoto, during Hiroshi’s business trip to Kyuushuu. At Kumamoto Station, on the way to Asso, an eccentric stranger delivers a strange camera that he has designed Shin chan himself, on the condition that he shares his impressions of her with him,” reads the game’s description.

The PS Store has been updated with the date

In the absence of knowing if the title confirms the same launch day on Steam, let me remind you that in 3DJuegos we have prepared a special article in which we tell you everything you need to know about Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher, an ideal proposal for those looking for a relaxed month of August.

More about: Shin Chan, Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation, Release Date and PS4.