The Pokémon Company International has good news for fans of the series Ultimate Journeys Pokemon, Well, they announced that they already have a release date for the third batch of episodes. It will be next June 23 when we can finally see Ash Ketchum and Pikachu be crowned World Series Champions.

The chapters will be available on the Netflix streaming platform in Latin America. And to celebrate the upcoming release of this content, they also posted a trailer that we’re sharing below.

What better way and time to say goodbye to our favorite protagonists to start the new adventure that comes with pokemon horizons! Additionally, it was announced that there will be a collection of special episodes that commemorate all these years that we have accompanied Ash and Pikachu, although these chapters still do not have a definitive release date. Rest assured that as soon as this information is known you will be able to find out here at Atomix.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: you know? she never caught me Pokemon (did you see what I did there?) but to see people around me full of nostalgia and enjoying things like this closure and, years ago, the release of Pokémon GO, It encourages me to try to see all these chapters to feel a little of what they experience.