It is expected that Counter Strike 2 will be released next week after a not-so-cryptic teaser from developer Valve on Twitter. In a tweet, the official development team of Counter Strike He asked what his followers will be doing next Wednesday, which would be September 27. Many believe that this confirms that Counter Strike 2 will finally be released on September 27, giving us just seven days to wait.

As for release dates, this is the most concrete clue we’ve had since Valve promised and then failed to deliver on the summer 2023 release window. Since the initial announcement, there’s been no news on when it will release Counter Strike 2, but this track surely confirms it. However, this is Valve and are known for playing pranks, they also famously don’t like to rush their releases, so if you run into big problems in the next seven days, don’t be surprised if CS2 It’s not released next week.

The timing is certainly interesting, as the ESL Pro League, one of the biggest tournaments in Counter Strike in the world, will be in its playoff phase at that time, with the tournament about to conclude on October 1. The release will certainly take some of the focus away from the tournament, but it’s highly unlikely that the final matches will be played in the new version. Counter Strike 2 is, of course, the massive update of CS:GO which was revealed at the beginning of the year. Many new features have been revealed, from completely redesigned smoke grenades to new visuals, movements and server rates to eliminate the tick system.

All the main maps have also had a makeover, some have even been completely redesigned. Although technically it will be released as a free update for CS:GO, CS2 It is effectively a completely new game. Fortunately, all your skins and progress will carry over, and anyone with access to CS:GO It will continue to have the same benefits it already has.

If you have played CS:GO recently and you have an active matchmaking rank, it is very likely that you can already play CS2so it may be worth firing up the game to see if it gives you the option to download the new version before the official release.

The professional scene of C.S. is likely to transition directly to CS2 after the conclusion of the ESL Pro League, with the first Major taking place in early 2024. The next few months will likely see a lot of disruption to the elite teams and we could see new top players emerge at the top of the scene.

