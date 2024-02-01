In the eighties and nineties many films came to stay in people's minds, one of them was precisely Beetlejuice, the one that also brought gothic style fashion for young people who were looking for an identity to pursue during adolescence. That made it become a cult hit, later including an animated television series and now, after many years, the second part with the same actors will see the light of day.

Since last year the news of this return was quite strong, confirming that he himself Tim Burton will return to production and direction, thus preserving the dark and comic essence that made the original great, but also bringing to the table the themes that are handled in this decade. The return of the Michael Keaton to his original role, and we added new faces like Jenna Ortega and Monica Belucci.

And now after many expectations, the release date in theaters has finally been revealed, confirming that the nexto September 6, 2024 Fans will see the return of the franchise, this with a poster that has been spread through the most well-known social networks.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of Beetlejuice:

“Beetlejuice” is a fantasy comedy film directed by Tim Burton, released in 1988. Here is a brief synopsis of the film: The story begins when the recently deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), discover that they have been trapped as ghosts in their own home. When a peculiar family, the Deetzes, move into their home, the Maitlands try to scare them into leaving, but the Deetzes can't see or hear the ghosts. Desperate, the Maitlands seek the help of Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton), an eccentric and chaotic ghost who specializes in scaring the living. However, Beetlejuice turns out to be more trouble than they expected, and his erratic and dangerous behavior threatens both the living and the dead.

Remember that the first part is available in streaming so you can prepare to see the second in theaters.

Editor's note: For me, the original is not such an iconic film, nor did the series catch my attention, but I admit that it made a lot of noise, even many of my family have the tradition of playing the film from time to time. We'll have to wait and see if they don't ruin their hopes with the second part.