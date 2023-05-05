Despite the fact that the highest Spanish competition; LaLiga, has not yet completely finished its sports activities, many wonder when the next league season will begin, which will surely bring what it always brings, excitement and a lot of football. The League and the AFE have reached an agreement in principle that they must send to the RFEF for approval. If the RFEF does not approve the agreement on two occasions, then the CSD will intervene to make a decision on the points in conflict.
Even though the 2023-2024 season of European football is conditioned by the UEFA calendar in all its competitions, in addition to the FIFA windows for the national teams, the season will culminate with the 2024 Euro Cup, which will begin on June 14.
Windows for selection commitments
There are four windows for the commitments of the national teams during the 2023-2024 season. The first window will be from September 4 to 12, the second from October 9 to 17, and the last from November 13 to 21. In 2024, only one window is foreseen, which will be from March 18 to 26. This brings us to June 3, the date on which all the teams should gather for the Eurocup, once the Champions League final is played on June 1.
When will the League start and end?
The League and the AFE (Association of Spanish Soccer Players) have reached an agreement for the start and end of the League. The competition will begin on the weekend of August 12-13, just a few days before the European Super Cup scheduled for the 16th of this month. This means that the season will start the same as the current campaign.
The end of the League will be the weekend of May 25-26, before the Champions League final, which is the last continental tournament and closes the season in Europe. All leagues must end before the Champions League final is played.
Alternate moves if not approved
The proposed agreement for the start and end of the League must be transferred to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), as established in the coordination agreement between both organizations. The RFEF will have a period of ten days to respond. In the event of a negative response, the League must present a new proposal that, if it is not accepted again by the RFEF, would imply the intervention of the Higher Sports Council (CSD).
#proposal #dates #beginning #LaLiga
Leave a Reply