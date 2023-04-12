The president of Barcelona, Joan Laportawill give his official version of the Negreira case on April 17, after the scandal of millionaire payments to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees. The club commissioned an external investigation to clarify the relationship that lasted 17 years, and compliance lawyer Andreu van den Eynde submitted a report to help the press conference.
At the time, he FC Barcelona announced the opening of an audit of the case through the regulatory compliance area and an external law firm. After compiling the information and preparing the appearance internally, the president has decided to appear to give his explanations about the different possible scenarios. “FC Barcelona, as President Joan Laporta has been saying in recent weeks, feels like the victim of a media lynching for events that have never happened: Barça has never bought referees,” he recently said in a statement.
A few days ago, Joan Laporta asked the leaders of the Uefa and of the FIFA that they not issue premature judgments about Barcelona and that they wait for the Justice to make a decision in relation to the ‘Negreira case’. In addition, the president of the Catalan club also shared this opinion with Luis Rubiales, president of the Real spanish soccer federation.
According to reports from ‘Jijantes’, the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has decided to hold a public press conference to explain the ‘Negreira case’, in which he has defended the club’s innocence on various channels and social networks.
The hearing will take place next monday april 17 in it Auditorium 1899 of the Camp Nou at 11:00 a.m. Laporta has prepared internally for the appearance and has considered the different scenarios that could arise.
