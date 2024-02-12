This same week there will be a presentation focused on the future of Xbox. Now, through its official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that this event will take place next February 15 at 12:00 PM (Pacific time), or 2:00 PM (Mexico City time).

The event will be hosted by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, Sarah Bond, president of Xbox, and Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. Although at the moment we do not know exactly what they will talk about in the presentation, the three executives will discuss the direction that the Microsoft division will take.

“Join a special edition of the official Xbox podcast. Listen to Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty share updates on the Xbox business.”

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast. Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgx — Xbox (@Xbox) February 12, 2024

This presentation will be in the format of a podcast, and will be broadcast live on the official Xbox channel on YouTube. In this way, it is clear that we will have in front of us an event that will get straight to the point, clarify some of the doubts that the community has had, and put an end to all the rumors that we have heard in the last week.

Remember, The special event about the future of Xbox will take place next Thursday, February 15 at 2:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related topics, Phil Spencer assures that Xbox will continue making consoles. Likewise, the Xbox Series X|S logo disappears from Fable and Avowed.

Editor's Note:

This is probably the most important event of the year. Depending on what is said here, it will determine the direction, not only that Xbox will take, but that many other companies will take in the future. I hope they announce a new console, as well as plans to bring their games to other consoles, which would mark the best of both worlds.

Via: Xbox