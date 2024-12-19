Jaime Cantizano is happy and he cannot and does not want to hide it. In addition to the professional successes that accompany him, now from the radio with the program At last with whom he accompanies Onda Cero listeners every afternoon, in his personal life they already sound wedding bells.

His relationship with the sculptor and visual artist Miguel García Golding is so strong that, although reluctant to give details about his most intimate issues, has not hesitated to be seen with him showing his respect for the asphalt reporters.

So, a few months ago she confirmed that she was going to marry him sometime next year. He did it on the show Public Mirror and in response to the questions of journalist Gema López, with whom he lived historic and unforgettable moments in the extinct Where are you Heart from Antenna 3.

20 minutes has been able to know, exclusively, that the date has already been chosen. Jaime and Miguel will give each other “I do” next July 19. The guests have already received the save the date Therefore, in the coming days, they will be given more information about the marriage and the parties they will prepare to celebrate a life together.

A finishing touch to a beautiful courtship that brings great joy to the couple’s friends and family. “It is a happiness for all of us who know and love Jaime and Miguel. They deserve all the happiness in the world,” says one of the people in the charismatic communicator’s inner circle.

A very important day that, surely, Cantizano will share timidly, but generously with his followers, to whom, although little by little, he has also shown his life as a father.