The year is not over yet, but people like Geoff Keighley are already thinking about 2023. In this way, Today the exact date on which it will begin has been revealed. Summer Game Fest 2023.

It will be on June 8, 2023, when the next edition of Summer Game Fest will take place. The presentation by Geoff Keighley will be both face-to-face and digital. Those who have the opportunity to attend the event will be able to visit the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

☀️SAVE THE DATE☀️ June 8, 2023 Join us online or in person for SGF ’23@SummerGameFest kicks off with a spectacular LIVE showcase event from the 6,000-seat @YouTubeTheater in Los Angeles Stay tuned for more details & public ticket sales! pic.twitter.com/B455Y6AHe8 — Summer Game Fest – Returns June 2023 (@summergamefest) December 1, 2022

Apart from the details related to its date and location, at the moment there is no more information about it. Currently, its duration is unknown and, for obvious reasons, the type of announcements that are planned. Nevertheless, The possibility of seeing a new look at games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Y Final Fantasy XVI.

Let’s remember that in 2023 the return of E3 is also expected. In this way, next June will be a key moment that could well define the course of summer events for the future. We just have to see how the public reacts to the Summer Game Fest.

