One of the most loved shows by the fans of game of Thrones has been House of the Dragonwhich filled HBO Max cEvery Sunday due to the premiere of new chapters. However, it came to an end to the sadness of many. And now, the production of the second season already has a date so that more chapters can be recorded.

For what is discussed in the medium known as Film & Television Industry Alliancethe recording of more episodes will begin on March 6, and as official locations it has to Spain Y London. To this is added that a much-loved director of the saga will be back, Allan Taylor, what it means to be a work faithful to what was created by George RR Martin.

For those who haven’t seen House of the DragonThis is its synopsis:

The Game of Thrones prequel series focuses on the Targaryen house, only 200 years before the events narrated in the original fiction. The Targaryen family escaped the destruction of Valyria to settle on Dragonstone, from where Aegon I conquered Westeros. The Targaryens are one of the great families that ruled the Freehold of Valyria. To win their battles, they bred and trained dragons to fight, always under their shield of a three-headed dragon gules that spews flames.

Remember that the first season is available at HBO Max.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: It seems that the medieval action franchise is never going to end, as there are still some books that can be adapted. It might be a good idea for a movie to be released in the future as well.