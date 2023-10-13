Tiny Toons Looniversity will make its grand premiere on screens this month. Tiny Toon Adventures was one of the big surprise hits of the ’90s, as it introduced a much younger generation to all the cartoons seen in the franchise. Looney Tunes, and was so popular that fans have been waiting to see the young generation of toons in action again ever since. Fortunately, that time is coming soon, as the franchise returns with a new rebooted animated series.

Tiny Toons Looniversity will finally hit the screens in October in both Max like in cartoon Network, so it won’t be long before fans can see this new take on the franchise. To get a better idea of ​​what to expect from this new generation of Tiny Toonsyou can watch the most recent trailer for Tiny Toon Looniversity next.

Tiny Toons Looniversity will make its debut in Max with ten episodes available to stream on October 20 with new episodes each week at 4pm on cartoon Network.

Via: Soups

Editor’s note: I’m glad they’re back Tiny ToonsI was worried about the censorship of physical comedy, but, from what you can see in the trailer, it seems that they did not lose their essence.