His trip was going to last a week but in the end it has become a much longer adventure: nine months and nine days. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, the two NASA astronaut Next Sunday, March 16as announced by the American space agency. This ends a mission that began in June as the first test flight of the Starliner ship, of Boeing, and ends the following year with the ‘rescue’ of the ‘stranded’ by a ship by Elon Musk’s company, Spacex.

It all started with takeoff on June 5: despite two delays, the rocket rose without problem and the ship worked “incredibly well” on the first day, according to the protagonists themselves of what has been a whole space odyssey. The mission was twisted during the second day: first helium leaks were reported and then a more serious problem with the propellants, which caused its arrival to the ISS to be delayed.

Then they began a whole series of tests both in the Starliner in space and in the NASA facilities in White Sands (New Mexico) to understand what had happened. Finally, in August, NASA announced that Wilmore and Williams would return with the next crew in reaching the ISS, the CREW-9, in a Crew Dragon, the vehicles that now carry astronauts regularly to the orbital laboratory along with the Soyuz Russas. The Boeing Starliner, on the other hand, returned empty in early September in an almost perfect decline that at least did not affect the already undermined reputation of the aerospace company, which lives one of its most critical moments.

After some threats of delays and grandiloquent conversations via social networks of the current president of the US, Donald Trump, and his now right hand and owner of Spacex, Elon Musk, finally announced that the CREW-10 that had to relieve the CREW-9 in which the trapped would return would fly on March 12. However, and as both crews must live a few days in the ISS to give over, there was still no definitive date. Although at a press conference Wilmore predicted that they would return «around March 19«, NASA has just confirmed that it will be 16, three days before.









“A complete crew is needed to work continuously in the space station, both for scientific and maintenance purposes, and that is the work we hope to do when we reach the space station,” Anna McClain, NASA astronaut and commander of the CREW-10 mission, told a press conference. «Our team has been in constant communication with crew 9, which have been doing scientific and maintenance tasks, and have kept the station in operation. We are ready to congratulate and bring them home in the coming weeks, ”said McClain.