By far one of the most anticipated movies this year was spider-man: Across the Spider-Versetape that would be the direct continuation of the Oscar winner that we saw in 2018. However, this along with the following installments were delayed one year each, and therefore, fans are waiting for new advances as the months progress.

Many must be in context for this moment, because a few hours ago it was just confirmed that there will soon be a new trailer to delight all those who need more progress. Specifically, in Twitter an image was shared in which you can see Thousands Y gwennext to them a new look is confirmed next December 13th.

A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13 pic.twitter.com/fPK7WVuavK — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 3, 2022

A new look at Across the #SpiderVerse coming soon 12.13

It has been a long time since more footage of the tape has been shown, which apparently will have different styles of animation as mentioned by those responsible for the production. That means, fans are expecting a film that easily beats the previous one, since it does an interesting mix of art.

Remember that the movie opens on June 2, 2023.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: I thought there would be no more progress, at least during this end of the year. So, I feel quite excited about everything that is going to be shown, we have to wait a few more days.