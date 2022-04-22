We are a couple of months away from the release of the new and improved Playstation Plus. Previously, it had only been mentioned that this service will be available in June 2022. Fortunately, today The exact dates of the arrival of the new PS Plus in different regions have been confirmed.

To start with, the Asia region, with the exception of Japan, will be able to access the new PlayStation Plus much earlier than the rest of the world. Specifically, It will be on May 23 when countries like China and more will be able to enjoy this improved service.. For its part, the country of the Rising Sun will be able to enjoy PS1, PS2 and PS3 games on its PS5 from June 1.

Continuing with the dates, In America we can enjoy the new PS Plus from June 13, 2022. Finally, Europe will have to wait until June 22 to enjoy classic games, as well as an extensive library of PS4 and PS5 titles.

This is not all, as PlayStation also revealed that Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, the Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia will have access to its cloud service, with which they will not only be able to enjoy PS Now, but also are eligible for a subscription to the Premium mode of the new PS Plus. Unfortunately, there is no information on Mexico and the rest of Latin America at this point.

Remember, the new PS Plus will arrive in our region on June 13, 2022. On related topics, the annual subscription to PS Now has been removed. Similarly, Sony also plans to introduce advertising in its free-to-play games.

Editor’s note:

There are still several regions that are not being talked about. It seems that Oceania and Africa do not exist for the company. Alongside this, it is still a shame that Latin America is left without access to PS3 games, as it will only be allowed in regions with cloud access.

Via: PlayStation