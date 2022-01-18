Since last year we learned that the games of Kingdom Hearts they would arrive at switch. At the time, no further details were given regarding their release date or price, but that finally changed today and you will be surprised to know that these titles will debut much sooner than expected.

Sadly, these games will be cloud versions, something that is not available here at Latin America. In addition to finding out what will be the next Feb. 10 when all these games are available, the price for each of them as well as the collection that includes them all was also revealed:

– Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version – $39.99 USD ($31.99 if purchased at launch)

– Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – $49.99 USD ($39.99 if purchased at launch)

– Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version – $49.99 USD ($39.99 if purchased at launch)

– Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud – $89.99 USD ($71.99 if purchased at launch)

Another thing worth noting is that starting today you can already enjoy free demos for all these games at switch.

Publisher’s note: I still don’t understand what the problem was with creating native versions. It’s not like the hardware couldn’t handle it, as we’ve seen much more technically demanding games come to the Switch, so I think it’s merely a matter of laziness for the people at Square Enix.

Via: Square Enix